ACC Roundup - Florida State Nips Miami

In Tuesday’s ACC Action, Syracuse thumped Pitt 77-61 and Florida State nipped Miami, 65-64.

One striking difference between Miami and Florida State was minutes played: all of Miami’s starters played at least 34 minutes. Only one Seminole played more than 30.

Charlie Moore, who gave Duke fits Saturday, followed that with an 8-12 performance. Isaiah Wong was just 4-12 though and Kameron McGusty just 6-14.

Despite all of that, Miami was right there at the end. Moore hit a three to give the ‘Canes the lead with :07 left but then he fouled RayQuan Evans as time expired and Evans hit his free throws to seal the win.

It was Florida State’s eighth straight win over the Hurricanes and also snaps a nine-game winning streak.

Syracuse got back to .500 with the win over Pitt. For anyone who remembers the glory days for Jim Boeheim’s program, that’s such a bizarre thing to say.

Pitt stayed close for the first half but in the second, Syracuse pulled away, building a 20 point lead at one point.

The Boeheim boys had a solid night with Buddy racking up 24 and Jimmy 18. Jesse Edwards had 10 but helped the 2-3 to limit John Hugley to 1-6 from the floor.

Pitt is now 6-10 which puts Jeff Capel in a tough spot. We hope he can get his team back on track.

Wednesday is a full night around the ACC with Clemson at Notre Dame, the Wuffpack in the Yum! Center, Georgia Tech at BC and Virginia Tech at Virginia. Both teams are struggling but it’s an intense rivalry and should be a fun game between teams with very different styles.

Wednesday’s ACC Action

Duke @ Wake Forest || 7:00 || ACCN

Clemson @ Notre Dame || 7:00 || ACCNX

NC State @ Louisville || 9:00 || ACCN

Virginia Tech @ Virginia || 9:00 || ESPN2

Georgia Tech @ Boston College || 9:00 || ACCNX

ACC Standings