Championship Football? Nah. Mike Krzyzewski Had Video To Watch.

Now that the basketball world has had some time to digest Duke’s loss to Miami, most of the reaction has been, frankly, stupid.

It was clear to anyone who paid attention that it was never going to be an easy game. Covid and falling behind in conditioning guaranteed that. The pollsters pushed Duke from #2 to #8.

It’s not a huge surprise and it wasn’t just Duke that fell. Purdue and Kansas both tumbled as well.

So it goes.

Duke next plays on Wednesday at Wake Forest and that’s an interesting game. As we expected, Deacs coach Steve Forbes used the transfer market as well as anyone and now Wake is now 13-3 and a win over Duke would give them Top 25 credibiliity, or, at a minimum, some votes.

So not surprisingly, while everyone else was off watching the national football championship, Coach K was doing what he has always done: digging into video. He's watching Duke-Miami, Duke practice and also Wake’s OT win over Syracuse this weekend.

It’s long been part of his success formula. We remember from one of his books that his daughters used to call him Mole Man for the long hours he puts in on video.

There are never any guarantees in basketball, any more than anything else in life, but being getting ready is a good place to start. As John Wooden said, luck favors the well-prepared.