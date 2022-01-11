YouTube Gold: The Big Return

It’s a cliche you might find in country music, but nothing in life is fair. The fair’s in October. You know the drill.

So of course it’s unfair that one of the most brilliant talents of our time, Klay Thompson, has missed more than two seasons with injuries.

On the other hand, that made his return that much sweeter as Thompson took the court for Golden State Sunday, rejoining Steph Curry and Draymond Green in one of the great championships cores of all time.

Several days ago when talking about Thompson’s return, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he wasn’t going to bring him off the bench or anything like that. Straight back into the starting lineup.

And Thompson delivered with 17 points.

Kerr did as he promised and started Thompson but he still played just 20 minutes. No matter how excited Kerr, or coach is for that matter, you have to give people time to get back in the swing of things.

Golden State was 29-10 without him and has a solid rotation going. It’ll take a while to get him fully incorporated but when he is, this team is going to be a load.