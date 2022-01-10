YouTube Gold: Kyle Filipowski And Dereck Lively Went Head To Head Sunday

Future Blue Devils Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively are both highly rated high school seniors, with both big men rated Five Star prospects.

They squared off Sunday at the Empire Invitational in Brooklyn and Jon Scheyer, Nolan Smith and Amile Jefferson were all there to watch.

Filipowski’s Wilbraham & Monson team beat Filipowski’s Westtown 59-54. If Westtown sounds familiar it’s because that’s where Cam Reddish went.

Lively scored 16 in the loss.

Filipowski’s coach, Mike Mannix, said this afterwards, according to Zagsblog.com: “Dereck and Kyle will be [a] fantastic combo next year. Dereck gives you the athletic rim protector who can knock down shots as well as do a lot of damage in the paint. I don’t think he gets enough credit for his footwork in the post. He makes good patient post moves.

“Kyle is comfortable playing in the middle of the floor as well as using ball screens to score and set up other guys. He and Lively could be very interesting to watch in that action. A 6-11 guy going ‘two-man game’ with his 7-foot teammate. Good luck game planning to stop that.”

There’s a bit of grainy video on that link where both guys talk about what they need to do to get ready for next season As for highlights, you can hit the embed below this, if you can see it, or the link in the second paragraph.