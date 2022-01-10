Duke-Notre Dame Back On The Schedule

The Duke-Notre Dame game, originally scheduled for January 1st but postponed due to Duke’s Christmas Covid outbreak , has been rescheduled for January 31st.

For Duke, that slots in after a trip to Louisville on January 29th. That’s a Saturday game so presumably the team will just make the short trip over to South Bend. The following game will be on February 5th over in Cheater Chapel Hill so plenty of time to get ready for that.

As for Notre Dame, they’ll get Virginia at home on the 29th and then travel to Miami on the 2nd of February so it’s a bit more of a tough turnaround for them.

There’s no word yet on a reschedule for Duke’s trip to Clemson. Littlejohn Coliseum...we wouldn't really call it a fun place to see basketball if your team is there, but at it’s best, Littlejohn is one of the great pits in the ACC, the Southeast and, at times, all of college basketball. You have to get the fans really wound up, but when Duke or UNC go down there, that’s generally enough to do it. We hope they figure that one out too.