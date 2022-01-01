YouTube Gold: What The James Webb Space Telescope Will Soon See

Over the centuries, humanity has occasionally seen enormous breakthroughs. Steam power fueled the Industrial Revolution. The Wright Brothers stunned the world when they flew a few brief seconds at Kitty Hawk in 1903. A scant 24 years later, Charles Lindbergh flew across the Atlantic and 42 years after that, Neil Armstrong trod on the moon.

The computer revolution has been closely connected to the Space Age and in 2021, on Christmas Day, NASA launched the James Webb Space Telescope. It was sent about nearly 1 million miles above earth in a region called near the Sun–Earth L 2 Lagrange point.

It won’t be fully operational until around June or July, but when it is, everything we know about space will quickly change.

Some of the early work will be essentially for calibration but after that, the JWST will get to work. It will look at galaxies, exoplanets, stellar astrophysics and our own solar system.

There are many other projects already lined up. The goal is to never have any down time.

According to Wikipedia, “JWST will observe in a lower frequency range, from long-wavelength visible light (red) through mid-infrared (0.6–28.3 μm). This will enable it to observe high-redshift objects that are too old and too distant for Hubble.”

For those who remember or care to look it up, Hubble, after a brief problem with focus, took stunning pictures that completely changed our ideas of the heavens. Only a very few humans can really understand images like these but we are probably all awed by them.

The JWST is going to go way beyond this.

In fact some are calling it a time machine that could see back to nearly the Big Bang - or perhaps challenge the theory with something completely unexpected.

It may also be able to find gasses that could offer a hint at life on exoplanets.

When the images start coming back this summer, we’re going to start seeing things we had never imagined.

Our world, our understanding of the universe, in other words, is about to be rewritten.

Keep in mind all of this is happening less than 120 years after a pair of bicycle repairing brothers first flew at Kitty Hawk.

For all of our hubris and stumbles, we can still find glory and be humbled when we do.