Duke Recruiting: Taylor Bol Bowen Really Seems To Like The Blue Devils

Someone someday should do a documentary on Somali influence on global basketball because it’s been big and is getting bigger.

From Manute Bol to Luol Deng and many more, Somalis from the US, Canada, Australia and the UK are having a major impact on basketball.

Yet another promising talent is on the way and like Deng, Taylor Bol Bowen may choose Duke too.

We should say that we don’t absolutely know that he’s Somali but given we what do know (his family were refugees in Egypt before coming to the US, following a that the elder Bol and the Deng family took, and his middle name is likely Somali), it seems like a reasonable assumption.

At any rate, he’s really impressed with Duke and has some very positive things to say, like this: “I just envy, obviously, what they’ve got going on at Duke...“Coach Scheyer is a great coach for sure. He just wants me to come in and use my length, athleticism and versatility.”

That’s a pretty good place to be if you’re Duke.