ACC Roundup - Miami, Virginia Tech Cruise

In Wednesday night’s ACC Action, Miami trounced Lipscomb 76-59 while Virginia Tech dominated Cornell, 93-60.

Kameron McGusty had a career high with 29 to pace the ‘Canes while Isiah Wong bounced back with a 20 point effort.

Miami forced 15 turnovers.

Cornell never really stood a chance either.

Virginia Tech ripped off a 20-3 run in the first half and that was basically that. Cornell shot just 38.5 percent and got pounded on the boards 40-23.

Keve Aluma hit 8-9 from the field which probably isn’t a surprise. First he’s good and second the odds of Cornell being able to stop him aren’t that high. Seven Hokies got to double figures and the team hit 52.2 percent on threes.

One other note: looks like Miami will hire Clemson’s Dan Radakovich as its new AD.

Two games on Thursday as Bethune-Cookman takes on NC State and Pitt hopes to brush off a tough loss to Virginia with Colgate.

Thursday’s ACC Action