Mataeo Durant Announces For The NFL

If there was any question about whether Mataeo Durant would return next season it probably ended when Duke let David Cutcliffe go. One of Cutcliffe’s great strengths was that he fully committed to his players and they had real respect for him.

This was reflected in Durant’s post announcing his decision where he said this:

“You’ve given me everything I could have dreamed of and more. You’ve allowed to to reach new heights a kid like me could only dream of, and for that I am so grateful. This has been a long hard journey, but if I had the choice to do it all over again I would.

“To my coaches, you all have helped put me in a position that not many have. Thank you for believing in me and not only developing me as a football player and student of the game, but also as a man.”

That’s really nice and heartfelt and illustrates the impact that Cutcliffe had on his players.

About the only criticism we have is that he went with the now traditional “That said...”

Almost every transfer or recommitment now says nice things and then changes pace with “...That said...”

But big whoop.

Duke found him in Plum Branch, South Carolina - population 82 - and he blossomed into a superb running back. He was as good for Duke as he says Duke was for him.

We wish him all the success in the world in the NFL.