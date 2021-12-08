YouTube Gold: RJ Barrett Goes Off!

When former Duke star RJ Barrett entered the NBA with the New York Knicks, the knock on him was that he had to work on his shooting. In his rookie year, he was seen as an admirable player but someone who might be trade bait.
Last year he emerged as a durable cornerstone of the franchise. He has developed a reputation as a tremendous worker and can play three positions with no problem, possibly four on some nights.
But while his shooting was improved, it still wasn’t necessarily feared.
This year? It’s much better. And you couldn’t find a better example of that than Tuesday night.
The New York Knicks played the San Antonio Spurs and Barrett had a tremendous three point shooting night.
The former Duke star hit 7-8 from three point range and 11-20 overall. It’s just one more sign of how Barrett’s hard work keeps paying off.
- RJ Barrett buries career-high seven 3-pointers vs. Spurs
- RJ Barrett | “I try to do my job to the best of my ability no matter what.”
- Thibs on Barrett & Robinson’s Work Ethic
- RJ and Randle’s Shooting Comes Back Strong In Win Over Spurs
- NBA: RJ Barrett’s 32 points help Knicks down Spurs
- J Barrett gets hot, Knicks hit 18 threes to beat Spurs in San Antonio
- Barrett makes 7 3s, Knicks beat Spurs to snap 3-game skid
- Barrett makes 7 3s, Knicks beat Spurs to snap 3-game skid
- Big night for RJ Barrett lifts New York Knicks over San Antonio Spurs
Loading comments...