YouTube Gold: RJ Barrett Goes Off!

When former Duke star RJ Barrett entered the NBA with the New York Knicks, the knock on him was that he had to work on his shooting. In his rookie year, he was seen as an admirable player but someone who might be trade bait.

Last year he emerged as a durable cornerstone of the franchise. He has developed a reputation as a tremendous worker and can play three positions with no problem, possibly four on some nights.

But while his shooting was improved, it still wasn’t necessarily feared.

This year? It’s much better. And you couldn’t find a better example of that than Tuesday night.

The New York Knicks played the San Antonio Spurs and Barrett had a tremendous three point shooting night.

The former Duke star hit 7-8 from three point range and 11-20 overall. It’s just one more sign of how Barrett’s hard work keeps paying off.