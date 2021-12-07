The DBR Podcast Sits Down With The Leaders Of K-Ville!

Cameron Indoor Stadium is the best venue to watch a sporting event on Earth, and one of the major reasons for that are the Cameron Crazies. The students that occupy the best of the 9,314 seats in Cameron support the Duke Blue Devils enthusiastically every game, and each year they also resurrect the tent city we all know as Krzyzewskiville in anticipation of the annual home game against North Carolina.

Keeping K-Ville fun and organized is a huge job, which is where the Line Monitors step in. They’re tasked with the responsibility of not only keeping K-Ville fun and organizing undergraduate admissions to basketball games, but they also make sure Cameron is rocking every single night. Leading the group this year are co-Head Line Monitors Cameron Jarnot and Caroline Bower, and the two of them sit down with the DBR Podcast crew on Episode 365!

After briefly discussing what they think of this year’s team, Cameron and Caroline explain what goes into the logistics of running K-Ville successfully as well as providing the energetic atmosphere inside Cameron. They also discuss the unique challenges of operating this year in the Covid climate, where half of the student body had not been able to see a game in Cameron entering this season. We close with their thoughts about people complaining about the Crazies as well as their favorite stories about Coach K as they have a front row seat to his final season as Duke head coach.

The DBR Podcast has thoroughly enjoyed all the recent emails, so keep them coming! Drop us a line at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com to let us know what you think of the interview or any of what we discuss on the show!