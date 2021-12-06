Duke Women Punish Penn In The Palestra

Kara Lawson and her Blue Devils went up to Philly to play the Penn Quakers in the Palestra, a grand home for college basketball built by the same firm that began construction on Cameron about a decade later.

Penn zoned Duke with some success but not enough as the Blue Devils pulled away early and stayed in command, winning 77-55. Shayeann Day-Wilson continues to impress as she hit 5-8 and 4-6 over the zone.

Celeste Taylor had a solid all-around game with eight points, nine boards, two assists and two steals. Toss in a block and that’s going to impress.

This could have been a trap game: Duke upset #9 Iowa in its last game and coming up next?

The dynamic program that Dawn Staley has put together at South Carolina. Her program has become a historic powerhouse now on par with UConn, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Baylor.

It’s a huge challenge for Duke but also an immense opportunity. And it’s in Cameron, so we hope it’s packed and primed for a major statement game.