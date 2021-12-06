 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Duke Women Punish Penn In The Palestra

And move to 8-0

By JD King
/ new
Virginia State v Duke
DURHAM, NC - OCTOBER 28: A member of the Duke pep band performs during the game between the Virginia State Trojans and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on October 28, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Kara Lawson and her Blue Devils went up to Philly to play the Penn Quakers in the Palestra, a grand home for college basketball built by the same firm that began construction on Cameron about a decade later.

Penn zoned Duke with some success but not enough as the Blue Devils pulled away early and stayed in command, winning 77-55. Shayeann Day-Wilson continues to impress as she hit 5-8 and 4-6 over the zone.

Celeste Taylor had a solid all-around game with eight points, nine boards, two assists and two steals. Toss in a block and that’s going to impress.

This could have been a trap game: Duke upset #9 Iowa in its last game and coming up next?

The dynamic program that Dawn Staley has put together at South Carolina. Her program has become a historic powerhouse now on par with UConn, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Baylor.

It’s a huge challenge for Duke but also an immense opportunity. And it’s in Cameron, so we hope it’s packed and primed for a major statement game.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...