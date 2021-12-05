Jordan Goldwire Update

Like most Duke fans, we hated to see Jordan Goldwire leave. He was a blast to watch at Duke and his development was inspirational. He brought huge energy to the court and watching him on defense was always something. What he and Tre Jones did at Louisville still astonishes.

That said, he took his bonus year at Oklahoma with new coach Porter Moser and so far it’s worked out pretty well.

The Sooners are 7-1, which is probably better than expected, and Moser is an excellent defensive coach so it’s no surprise that he’s using his new guard extensively.

Goldwire is leading the team (tied actually) in minutes played. He’s averaging 9.4 ppg, which is not huge, but he’s not really there for his scoring. However he is hitting close to 50 percent from the floor, 91.7 from the line and 30 percent on threes. He’s also leading the team in assists at 4.3 per game and getting 1.4 steals.

He has had some cramping issues early but in general seems to be having a really nice impact on what Moser is trying to put in place.