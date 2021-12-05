Referee Blows The Whistle On...Other Referees?

Every fan has looked at a referee at some point and felt anger or contempt. It’s part of the job. We know they do their best and try to be fair but fan contempt? Part of the job.

And if by any chance you’ve ever thought, as many of us may have, how cool it would be if a referee were to get judged by (basically) another referee, well, your day may have arrived.

You see, ACC official Roger Ayers has invented a system that challenges Precision Time System, which currently manages clocks in Power Five conferences and the NBA. Essentially the system is activated by the whistle to stop the clock and a switch on a pack the refs wear to start it again. The new company is called WhistleStop - admittedly a cooler name than Precision Time Systems - and the CEO is another referee named Keith Fogleman.

PTS was invented by yet another (retired) referee, Mike Costabile, who is currently that company’s CEO.

The new guys filmed a promo at NC State without permission which has hacked off the university and probably won’t help much if this gets to court.

But if it does get to court you can count on this: at least one referee, current or former, is going to feel what fans feel whenever their team gets the dirty end. And at least in the divine comedy sense of life, that’ll be pretty funny.