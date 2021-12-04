ACC Roundup - BC Breakthrough?

ACC play opened with two interesting games: Boston College hosted Notre Dame and just owned the Irish while Virginia barely escaped Pitt.

BC led the entire game and held the Irish to 38.2 percent overall and 28.6 for threes. Considering where this team was last season, this is a huge improvement. Color us impressed so far. Earl Grant may be working on a Coach of the Year campaign.

During the Virginia-Pitt game, one of the announcers said that Jeff Capel really likes this team’s willingness to fight. The Panthers did fight, ripping off a 12-4 run at the beginning of the second half and then coming back late with an 11 point run to go up 56-52 with just 25 seconds left.

Problem is, for Virginia, that’s an eternity and you can’t make mistakes. And Pitt did, fouling Jayden Gardner who completed a three point play, then getting a five second call.

Virginia is almost always good at the end of a game and they were here too, with Gardner bouncing in a shot with time running out. Pitt had less than a second and that’s miracle country. Didn’t happen.

Four games on Saturday as Clemson goes down to Miami, Louisville visits the Wuffpack, Wake Forest heads in the mountains to challenge Virginia Tech while Syracuse gets an early break from the winter at Florida State.

All of the are at least intriguing but we’re most curious to see if NC State can follow up the Nebraska win with a big one over Louisville and to see just what Wake Forest can do on the road against the Hokies.