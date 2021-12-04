YouTube Gold: Payback

Remember that recent dust-up between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart?

If not, they were jostling during a free throw and James hit Stewart in the face hard enough to draw blood. Stewart lost it for a few minutes, trying repeatedly to get to James. Both were suspended, James for one game and Stewart for two.

Looks like things are more or less back to normal but in Tuesday’s rematch, James got a bit of revenge and it was pretty funny:

He gets the ball in front of the Detroit bench and when Stewart rushes over to defend, James waves the ball in front of the bench before shooting.

It's pretty funny in light of everything that has happened.