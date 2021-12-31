Covid-Hit Duke Falls Hard At Virginia Tech

Covid hit the men’s team as most of you surely know but that it hit the women’s team got less attention.

Duke went to Blacksburg without Shayeann Day-Wilson, Emma Schmidt and Imani Lewis, who were in Covid protocol.

As Duke coach Kara Lawson said afterwards, Duke still had enough talent to win but didn’t:

“We had enough talent here to win the game, and we were outplayed. That’s the story. And there may be games we have certain players, and we don’t have certain players. And I’m not going to sit up here and ever want to complain about that.

“The story is they outplayed us, and we weren’t good enough tonight to win the game on the road. In the ACC, you got to be good to win on the road.”

You know, that’s a very promising response from a coach so early in her career.

Duke lost 77-55 and, if the players are listening to Lawson, they’ll learn from this. They play Notre Dame on Sunday and while we’d prefer they win obviously, what we’re most curious to see is effort. Every team deals with adversity. We really like Lawson’s response.