DBR Podcast #374 - Mailbag Madness!

We asked you to send us questions and, wow, did you ever deliver!

For the final podcast of 2021, Jason, Sam, and Donald dive into some really fun questions from the podcast audience. We discuss whether Duke needs to lose games to reach their potential, which current Dukies have the best chance to make the NBA Hall of Fame, what the ideal Duke recruiting class should look like, and which players from last year we would want to have on this year’s club.

And, after the break, we’ve got some silly stuff too including the history of “Every Time We Touch,” Donald’s favorite sports stadiums, Jason’s favorite sports movies, and we even get to listen in as Sam sings a song. It is the perfect way to bid farewell to 2021 and ring in 2022, which we sincerely hope is the year that humanity teaches Covid just who the hell is boss on this planet.