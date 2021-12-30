ACC Roundup - Louisville Downs Wake Forest

In Wednesday's ACC Action, Syracuse knocked off Cornell 80-68, Miami took down NC State 91-83 and Louisville downed Wake Forest 73-69.

Wake and Louisville put on an entertaining show. The Deacs certainly held their own until Louisville pulled away in the closing minutes.

Both teams started raining threes in the last five minutes, hitting three each.

Louisville held Daivien Williamson, who has been so sensational, to 14. Louisville also held Wake to just 38.1 percent and 25.9 percent on threes.

Cole Swider: 8-12. Jimmy Boeheim: 8-12. Buddy Boeheim: 9-16, the slacker. Syracuse won as expected and without much drama. Realistically this was going to be a tough win for Cornell and it just was never very likely.

On the downside, Syracuse had 16 turnovers and was outrebounded 37-34.

Well you know this had to hurt State coach Kevin Keatts: Miami had a 17-2 run late and NC State went 6 1⁄ 2 minutes without a basket which probably kept Keatts up last night.

Manny Bates’ absence bit again as Ebenezer Dowuona was only good for four points and three rebounds in 17 minutes.

Cam Hayes had four assists and no points, while Dereon Seabron, who like Wake’s Williamson has been superb early, was held to 16.