Duke Recruiting: A Look At Scheyer’s Recent Talent Haul

Over at The Fayetteville Observer, Chapel Fowler looks at Duke’s latest string of recruits: Mark Mitchell, Christian Reeves and Sean Stewart.

Of course these three will all play for Jon Scheyer, not Mike Krzyzewski.

Somewhat like Derek Lively, Mitchell at times appeared destined to play somewhere else (a lot of people had Lively picking Kentucky).

In Mitchell’s case, he chose Duke over UCLA. Scheyer had offered him not long after he was named as Mike Krzyzewski’s successor and kept working him.

No one is calling Reeves a project, but he’s not going to be ready to play a lot next year and he’ll be behind Lively and Kyle Filipowski anyway. The real question is how much he improves over the next couple of years. He could emerge as a a significant player down the road and, as Fowler points out, Scheyer has a great reputation for developing players.

Here’s something we didn't know: Sean Stewart’s dad, Michael “Yogi” Stewart, played in the NBA. And going back, his grandfather was drafted but we’re not sure he ever played.

One last thing.

When Coach K took the Duke job, Bill Foster left a bare cupboard. At some point after he established himself, Coach K alluded to that and said that when he left, he would not leave his successor a weak roster. Given the nature of one-and-done recruiting, we didn’t see how that was possible. But Scheyer certainly will have talent when he takes over.