Slow Watching The Second Half Of The Duke-Ohio State Game

Normally we slow watch the first half first but in this case we thought we’d watch the second half of the Duke-Ohio State game first. And what did we learn?

Well, even late, it was a winnable game - but Duke wasn’t going to win it. What we missed, and usually check, is that Ohio State has nine seniors.

Essentially, an experienced team just punched a young team in the mouth. It’s a good lesson. Duke may end up thanking Ohio State for it later.