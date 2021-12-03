YouTube Gold: Patrick Baldwin Update

It’s not our place to say that Patrick Baldwin made a mistake deciding to play for his dad, Patrick Sr., at Milwaukee rather than Duke - only he can say that - but it’s probably safe to say that things are not going as expected.

For his part, Baldwin is apparently playing well even if he’s shooting poorly. He’s averaging 15.3 ppg and 8.3 rpg. But Milwaukee is just 1-6. The losses have been to Eastern Kentucky, Florida, Bowling Green, Yale, Alcorn State and Youngstown State.

Florida was probably going to be a loss but the others were winnable, and more so given Baldwin’s talent.

So far though the only win is over North Dakota State and that’s pretty bad.

In Milwaukee’s defense, Baldwin has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Even so, beating Alcorn should have been manageable.

And against Florida, Baldwin shot just 6-15 and 0-3 for 13 points. Eastern Kentucky? He got 19 points on 7-20 shooting with 2-9 on threes. Bowling Green? 3-11/2-5 for eight points. And in the lone win? He scored eight points, shooting 3-11/2-5.

Overall he’s shooting just 37 percent.

Granted, there are surely reasons for that. He’s bound to be the focus of every team’s defense and he injured his ankle against Bowling Green and sat out Yale, Acorn and Youngstown State Thursday night too.

Even so, he wasn’t overly impressive in the first three games. The thing is, great players do great things and if you aren’t dominant with the Milwaukee Panthers then you’re not going to be with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the season is young and he has plenty of time to turn things around.