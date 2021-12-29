Duke-Notre Dame Postponement Official

Well it’s official now - Saturday’s Duke-Notre Dame game ain’t happening - at least not Saturday.

Duke issued a fairly terse statement Wednesday saying that “...Saturday’s men’s basketball game at Notre Dame has been postponed due to the University’s health and safety protocols.

“Duke is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report). Following the ACC’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the ACC will look to reschedule the game.”

There was a glimmer of hope that the game might be played after the ACC, following the CDC’s lead, reduced the quarantine period to five days, but it’s definitely being postponed now.

As we noted previously, the Irish are on a bit of a roll, having won three straight with wins over Western Michigan, Texas A&M-CC and Pitt, and are 4-1 over their last five with a win over Kentucky and a loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.