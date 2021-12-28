YouTube Gold: Cam Reddish Is Getting Hot

When Cam Reddish came out of Duke, he was a bit in the shadows of Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett.

But there were always signs.

Remember that gloriously arrogant shot he hit against Louisville in Duke’s huge comeback? The one where RJ Barrett passed back to him between his legs for a very long three? Or the absolute clutch shot he hit to beat Florida State in Tallahassee?

The cool thing about Reddish is that he tends to get ruthless when the pressure turns up.

Even so, partly due to injuries his NBA career has been somewhat up and down. Lately though it’s been way more up than down.

Against Orlando the other night he erupted for 34 points and against Chicago Monday night, Reddish hit eight threes, finishing with 33 points.

Atlanta already has Trae Young, who has been brilliant since joining the league. If Reddish can play this well consistently, the Hawks could evolve into Splash Brothers: the Next Generation.