Report: Duke To Postpone Clemson, Notre Dame This Week

As Covid hits anew

By JD King
Virginia Tech v Duke
DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 22: Jeremy Roach #3 of the Duke Blue Devils drives to the basket against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half of their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 22, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

There is no official word yet, but CarolinaBlitz.com is reporting that Duke will postpone this week’s games against Clemson and Notre Dame due to - you guessed it - Covid, and presumably the Omicron variant that’s swept across the globe these last few weeks.

We have no idea what that means exactly, but the new ACC policy requires teams to play if seven players and at least one coach are not affected so presumably that means it hit the team fairly hard.

The good news, such as it is, is that compared to its nastier siblings, Omicron, while much more contagious, appears to be much more mild.

Still, it’s no fun to be sick and certainly not at the holidays. So all our best wishes to everyone in the Duke program and let’s hope this whole business ends soon.

ACC COVID-19 forfeit rule rescinded following athletic directors’ vote

Duke Safety Measures for 2021-211 Athletic Events

