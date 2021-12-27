Trajan Langdon’s Sister Gets A Sweet New Gig

When Trajan Langdon was at Duke, we were well aware of his parents, Steve and Gladys. Steve is a professor of anthropology at the University of Alaska-Anchorage and he and Gladys named their son after Rome’s Emperor Trajan. A highly successful ruler, Trajan was in power from 98 AD to 117 AD.

We understand that Gladys was not thrilled with Trajan’s Duke nickname, the Alaskan Assassin. We did a lot to help popularize the nickname and so to Mrs. Langdon, we say: we thought it was cool as hell. We hope it didn’t upset you too much.

The Langdons also had a daughter, Trista, also an athlete. She attended Nevada-Reno where she played basketball and got a Masters from VCU.

She has worked for the Charlotte Hornets, among other employers, and earlier this month was named the Senior Vice President of Operations and Guest Experience for the Washington Football Team.

Other than being associated with Daniel Snyder, which is unfortunate, we’re thrilled to report her ascent. We don’t know how often two siblings have been involved in pro sports management but most of them, if they exist, are probably male. We don’t know that we’ve seen a brother and a sister both so far up the chain (if you didn’t know, Trajan is the GM for the New Orleans Hornets).