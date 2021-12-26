DBR Podcast #372 - Clemson Preview

The next stop for Duke in the ACC schedule is a trip to Clemson, and the DBR podcast crew have a complete preview of what to expect from the Tigers. First thing you need to know, this is a better Clemson team than we have seen in several years. According to the advanced metrics, they are the 3rd or 4th best team in the conference. Duke better be prepared for this club that knows how to rain three-pointers down on the opposition.

Donald, Jason, and Sam turn from Clemson to the Dukies in the NBA, with updates on the impressive seasons we are seeing from Grayson Allen, Frank Jackson, Seth Curry, Cam Reddish, and several other players.

And, because the podcast gang knows how much you love to hear them opine on just about anything, there’s even a conversation on what we think about strange flavors of jelly beans and popsicles. The verdict — the podcast guys are not fans of coconut flavored treats.

If you want to chime in on that debate, or any other topics, feel free to drop them a line at DBRPodcast at gmail dot com.