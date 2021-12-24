DBR Podcast #371: AJ Came To Play And Virginia Tech Was The Victim

The guys are gushing about Duke’s latest victory over what is arguably the second best team in the ACC in Virginia Tech. It isn’t so much that Duke won, but how they won that has the podcast crew so excited. It is the emergence of AJ Griffin and Duke’s move to small-ball that seems to have unlocked some new cheat codes for Coach K to use against opponents.

But, what does all this mean for Mark Williams and Theo John? Donald, Jason, and Sam debate whether Duke will be using this small-ball lineup a lot in coming games.

After the break, the DBR Podcast gang is eager to welcome the newest member of the Brotherhood, Sean Stewart, a 6-8 forward in the class of 2023 who has become the latest high school star to declare his loyalty to Jon Scheyer.

And, before they go, Jason gives props to the newest Dukie in the NBA while Donald and Sam are obsessed with the Brotherhood uniforms. Please, make them available for sale and we will give you all the money!