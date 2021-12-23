Duke Recruiting: The Terminator Strikes Again

Jon Scheyer is proving very quickly that he’s a relentless recruiter. Having wrapped up a sensational 2022 class, he’s well on his way in 2023 as well.

Duke already landed the highly regarded point guard Caleb Foster and on Thursday got a commitment from 6-8 forward Sean Stewart.

Stewart, who posted an image with Grant Hill, Jayson Tatum and himself seems excited about joining The Brotherhood: “It’s been a dream of mine…It was a deep down feeling. I couldn’t go anywhere else.”

Incidentally, in his announcement image, Stewart wears #13.

It’s way early but Duke’s 2023 class is currently rated #1.

The Sean Stewart Blog: This is Why I Committed to Duke

Duke lands commitment from 4-star F Sean Stewart for 2023 recruiting class

2023 4-star forward Sean Stewart commits to Duke men’s basketball

Windermere junior Sean Stewart commits to Duke basketball

Sean Stewart leads Windermere basketball to Haley finalMater Lakes, Windermere advance to Jim Haley Christmas Classic championship game