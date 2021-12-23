ACC Roundup - Virginia Falls Hard

How the mighty have fallen: Clemson came to Virginia having lost something like nine years in a row in Charlottesville.

If we heard correctly, after an 8-2 run to open the second half, Virginia scored just two more baskets.

It was absolutely inept offense, unimaginably bad for a Tony Bennett team. Virginia just couldn’t buy a basket.

Clemson would surely, to a man say: hey, we had something to do with that! Which is fair. But it was more Virginia being bad than Clemson being good.

And there’s this too.

For a team that truly values ball security, the ‘Hoos had 14 turnovers.

Virginia is now 7-5 and the NIT is starting to look dubious.

Notre Dame is not great shakes either though.

The Irish have been really up and down and got a better game from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi than they really should have.

The Irish won but they’re not exactly scintillating. Nate Laszewski continues to be mediocre. He had eight points and four rebounds and picked up four fouls in 21 minutes.

Not impressive.

More impressive: Dane Goodwin hit 5-7 on threes, finishing with 21 points.

You don’t want to rule Notre Dame out but it’s not looking good right now.

Last night Wake Forest was 11-1. Tonight? Back to 10-1.

Why? Because the ACC changed Covid policy. Games will no longer be forfeit and as long as teams have seven players and a coach ready to go, the game is on.

No games tomorrow: Georgia Tech vs. Alabama State has been postponed.