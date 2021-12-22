Duke Rolls Past Charleston Southern To Move To 9-1

Duke finished up non-conference play with a win at Charleston Southern Tuesday night, 78-35.

Duke ripped off a 25-0 run and had 64 rebounds, which kind of tells you all you need to know. Women’s basketball is improving really, really fast, but parity is still not here. Charleston is 0-11. These teams are not on the same level.

Not that that’s Dukes’ fault. Kara Lawson has brought together a group with a lot of new players this year, either as freshmen or transfers, and they’re buying into her system and philosophy. Duke is now 9-1 and the only loss is to #1 South Carolina, which is understandable.

It’s an impressive start. With ACC play about to begin, we’ll get a much better idea of where Duke stands.