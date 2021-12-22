 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Duke’s Defense Strangles Hokies In The Second Half As Devils Win 76-65

Duke asserts itself after halftime and Virginia Tech ran out of answers

By JD King
Virginia Tech v Duke
DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 22: A.J. Griffin #21 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts as he dunks against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half of their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 22, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Virginia Tech gave Duke a very tough first half in Cameron with Keve Aluma scoring 17 of the Hokies’ 36 points.

Duke’s defense wasn’t great and you can imagine Coach K mentioned this at the half .

Whatever he said, his team listened and was different in the second half: Aluma scored eight more but he had to work for it all.

So did Hunter Cattoor and Storm Murphy as Duke’s defense clamped down.

In fact, Duke held the hot-shooting Hokies to 5-19 on threes and completely disrupted the offense in the second half.

Down the stretch the Blue Devils made some real mistakes, including a turnover and a 10 second call when they couldn’t get the ball over half court.

But they also made it really hard for Virginia Tech to do much and when Keels stripped Cattoor with :33 left, it wasn’t just deflating, it was kind of a declaration that it ain’t happening tonight.

Duke won but give Virginia Tech credit: they are a very worthy opponent.

Jim will be along soon with his take from Cameron.

