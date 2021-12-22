Duke’s Defense Strangles Hokies In The Second Half As Devils Win 76-65

Virginia Tech gave Duke a very tough first half in Cameron with Keve Aluma scoring 17 of the Hokies’ 36 points.
Duke’s defense wasn’t great and you can imagine Coach K mentioned this at the half .
Whatever he said, his team listened and was different in the second half: Aluma scored eight more but he had to work for it all.
So did Hunter Cattoor and Storm Murphy as Duke’s defense clamped down.
In fact, Duke held the hot-shooting Hokies to 5-19 on threes and completely disrupted the offense in the second half.
Down the stretch the Blue Devils made some real mistakes, including a turnover and a 10 second call when they couldn’t get the ball over half court.
But they also made it really hard for Virginia Tech to do much and when Keels stripped Cattoor with :33 left, it wasn’t just deflating, it was kind of a declaration that it ain’t happening tonight.
Duke won but give Virginia Tech credit: they are a very worthy opponent.
Jim will be along soon with his take from Cameron.
- TRIPLE THREAT: Trio of Griffin, Banchero, Moore lead Duke men’s basketball past Virginia Tech
- Paolo Banchero leads second-half surge as No. 2 Duke beats Virginia Tech, 76-65
Poll
Player Of The Game vs. Virginia Tech
-
0%
Wendell Moore
-
0%
Paolo Banchero
-
0%
Mark Williams
-
0%
Jeremy Roach
-
0%
Trevor Keels
-
0%
AJ Griffin
-
0%
Joey Baker
-
0%
Theo John
-
0%
Bates Jones
Loading comments...