Duke’s Defense Strangles Hokies In The Second Half As Devils Win 76-65

Virginia Tech gave Duke a very tough first half in Cameron with Keve Aluma scoring 17 of the Hokies’ 36 points.

Duke’s defense wasn’t great and you can imagine Coach K mentioned this at the half .

Whatever he said, his team listened and was different in the second half: Aluma scored eight more but he had to work for it all.

So did Hunter Cattoor and Storm Murphy as Duke’s defense clamped down.

In fact, Duke held the hot-shooting Hokies to 5-19 on threes and completely disrupted the offense in the second half.

Down the stretch the Blue Devils made some real mistakes, including a turnover and a 10 second call when they couldn’t get the ball over half court.

But they also made it really hard for Virginia Tech to do much and when Keels stripped Cattoor with :33 left, it wasn’t just deflating, it was kind of a declaration that it ain’t happening tonight.

Duke won but give Virginia Tech credit: they are a very worthy opponent.

Jim will be along soon with his take from Cameron.