YouTube Gold: Davidson’s Big Night

People around here have long since learned to respect Bob McKillop’s Davidson program and it wasn’t just because he found bottled lightning in Steph Curry.

A Charlotte kid and son of NBA shot artist Dell, not many people were interested in Curry but took a chance and it paid off spectacularly.

That was the high point but McKillop has been a superb coach. After his first three seasons of struggle, he’s been at .500 or higher every year since 1992-93. The guy has been brilliant, legitimately Hall of Fame level.

So when Alabama needed a quickie due to a Covid cancellation, Nate Oats called and it was on.

No one should be surprised that Davidson won. It’s a superbly run program. And Davidson didn’t just win at the buzzer, the Wildcats were up and Bama had to come back at the end. And they nearly did, with Jahvon Quinerly missing the tying free throw with :05 left.