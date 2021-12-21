DBR Podcast #370 - ACC And Virginia Tech Preview!

On this episode of the Duke Basketball Report podcast, the whole gang is back together to preview Duke’s first ACC game, a home tilt on Wednesday night against Virginia Tech. We also spend a few minutes on some key ACC opponents who Duke will face this year.

We begin with Virginia Tech, one of the best teams in the ACC. The Hokies come to Cameron following their biggest win of the season so far, a rout of St. Bonaventure. We highlight the ways that Virginia Tech will try to attack Duke, although we’re all excited to see Duke get the conference season off on the right foot. Plus, Donald and Sam are excited to see the latest new Duke uniforms.

After the break, we’re highlighting some of the key teams in the ACC as Duke fans are turning their attention to the conference schedule. Donald details Wake Forest and Virginia, Sam wants to talk about Syracuse and Florida State, and Jason has the scoop on Notre Dame and of course, UNC.

We’ll be back to review the Virginia Tech game and look ahead at Clemson, but until then, stay in touch with the show at dbrpodcast at gmail.com.