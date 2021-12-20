An Important BlueHealers Note On Auctions

As you guys know, it’s been our privilege to help out a bit with BlueHealers and the auctions Dr. Mike Lee sponsors for charity. As you also surely know, Covid is kicking up again and that injects a certain amount of, well, uncertainty into games. He posted a clarification on the boards and we thought it would be a good idea to post it here too.

Keep in mind that even if you can’t get to the games, your proceeds still help people in critical need. Mike’s comments start now:

“Auctions are set up on BlueHealers.org for all of the non-exhibition home games, with auction proceeds again going to the Pan African Academy of Christian Surgeons (PAACS). Keep in mind that if a game for which you win an auction is later cancelled due to COVID I can refund you the face value of the tickets but not the remainder of the donation to PAACS. Hopefully this will not be an issue, but I really don’t want to have to go down the road of calling a charitable organization and asking them to refund a donation due to a game being cancelled.

“Thank you to all for the continued support of this effort. Happy Bidding!”