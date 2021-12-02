The DBR Podcast Discusses The Loss In Columbus

The Duke Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday night in Columbus to the Ohio State Buckeyes, and we recap what went wrong on Episode 364. The #1 ranking will only sit next to Duke’s name for a few more days after what was a sloppy game full of uncharacteristic mistakes.

We start with the headlines and the good, and the good centers around the captain, Wendell Moore. We also talk about free throw shooting and using this loss as a learning opportunity for the rest of the season.

After the break, we get into the bad, of which there’s quite a bit that we discuss. Poor perimeter shooting, foul trouble, sloppy play, and fatigue all contributed to the loss. After we discuss the bad, we name our unanimous Player of the Week.

Keep the emails coming! DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com is how you can reach us to ask questions or give your feedback of the show or anything we discuss. We love hearing from you!