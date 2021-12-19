Twitter Gold: Steve Forbes Being Steve Forbes

One of the things that’s changed about the ACC over the years is that the personalities have become more muted.

We’re referring mostly to coaches here, but it’s true of officials too. The only guy who really is larger than life, unfortunately, is Ted Valentine.

Back in the day, Bones McKinney strapped himself to the bench with a seatbelt so he wouldn’t get T’d up. Lefty Driesell had swagger enough for everyone else. Bobby Cremins did one teleconference from a hot tub - you could hear the splashes. Norm Sloan had fire enough to fuel the rest of the conference.

More recently though things have been a bit muted. Mike Krzyzewski has a lot of personality but he tends to tamp it down in public and more so in the later years of his career. Ol’ Roy Williams had some personality of course, as did Gary Williams, though it was mostly rage in his case.

Too often though we’ve gotten the button-down personalities of guys like Tony Bennett, Leonard Hamilton, Jim Christian and Danny Manning.

We almost hate to mention Herb Sendek and Jeff Bzdelik who became so despised by their own fan bases that they were essentially run out of their respective towns.

So when we saw this utterly unpretentious and quite funny bit from Iowan Steve Forbes, who is about to lead Wake Forest back to the rankings, we couldn’t help but laugh.

What the hell?

It’s spectacularly goofy and irresistible. Who else would do somethng like this - or be as natural in his comments?

Some people might think it’s a waste of time but we say it’s glorious.