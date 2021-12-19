DBR Podcast #369 - When Scheduling Is Tougher Than The Actual Games

On this episode of the Duke Basketball Report Podcast, we discuss Duke’s home victories about Appalachian State and Elon this week, following its big win over South Carolina State. Jason isn’t here, but we roll on in his absence.

Our first topic is the schedule. Duke was supposed to play Cleveland State on Saturday, but COVID issues forced Duke to reschedule not one but two opponents. Eventually, they landed on having Elon come to town, but not before some social media hubbub about who Duke should schedule.

As for the actual games, Duke dispatched the Mountaineers on Thursday behind big performances from Wendell Moore and AJ Griffin, but the real highlight for the podcast was that Donald was in the building for his first game in Cameron in nearly two years. As for Saturday, Trevor Keels was the star, and we’re excited that he might be rounding back into form with ACC games around the corner. We also need to give props to the walk-ons, who got some good burn with Duke in blowouts.

We’ll be back early this week to preview Duke’s opening ACC game against Virginia Tech, but until then, stay in touch with us at dbrpodcast at gmail.com.