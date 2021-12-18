Duke Blows By Elon

Duke had a lot more trouble scheduling Saturday’s game than they did winning it.

First Cleveland State had Covid issues, so Loyola of Maryland was the backup. Then the backup had Covid issues and the backup’s backup, Elon, was brought in.

All of this had to be within certain parameters - the opponent had to be that is - so it was not necessarily an easy thing to get done.

Remember last year, when the end of the non-conference part of the schedule was just scrapped?

But Elon, coached by former Duke staffer Mike Schrage, was a good fit for what Duke needed so the game was back on.

And Duke blew Elon out with ease, winning 87-56.

Poll Player Of The Game vs. Elon Wendell Moore

Paolo Banchero

Mark Williams

Jeremy Roach

Trevor Keels

Keenan Worthington

AJ Griffin

Joey Baker

Theo John

Bates Jones

Spencer Hubbard

Jaylen Blakes

Michael Savarino vote view results 0% Wendell Moore (0 votes)

0% Paolo Banchero (0 votes)

0% Mark Williams (0 votes)

0% Jeremy Roach (0 votes)

0% Trevor Keels (0 votes)

0% Keenan Worthington (0 votes)

0% AJ Griffin (0 votes)

0% Joey Baker (0 votes)

0% Theo John (0 votes)

0% Bates Jones (0 votes)

0% Spencer Hubbard (0 votes)

0% Jaylen Blakes (0 votes)

0% Michael Savarino (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Four of five starters hit double figures - everyone except Mark Williams - and the bench got extensive minutes, with even Keenan Worthington and Spencer Hubbard seeing time.

AJ Griffin did not score as much as he did in the last two games - he hit just five - but continues to integrate himself into the rotation with smart basketball plays.

Duke shot _____ overall and

_____

from behind the line. Duke focused on scoring inside, and as far as ACC play goes, which starts on Wednesday against Virginia Tech, Elon, a three point loving team, was good prep.

Jim will be along soon with his take from Cameron.