ACC Roundup - So Charlotte Was Interesting

Three ACC teams went to Charlotte and while the NC State-Richmond game went almost exactly as we expected, the others certainly didn't.

Let’s start with State. There was no question in our mind that State was going to have trouble with experienced Richmond and a deliberate offense.

And that’s exactly what happened. Richmond was patient and got open shot after open shot, pulling away late to win 83-74.

And State, with only two upperclassmen really in the rotation and one of them just transferring in this year - not to mention lacking Manny Bates - just didn't know what to do in a tight game.

Talent won’t be a problem for State but will they learn to rise to the occasion?

That wasn’t a problem for Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons shot out to a huge lead early, only to watch the 49ers grind their way back into it.

49ers coach Ron Sanchez, who worked for Tony Bennett before taking the Charlotte job, has his team playing a lot like Virginia and that includes late game management, which is something that UVa is supremely good at most years (this year is obviously an exception).

But check this out.

Instead of collapsing or panicking as Wake has done so often in recent years, after Charlotte tied the game up on a three, the Deacs brought the ball up, moved it around and got an open three for Isaiah Mucius as time expired.

And he nailed it, giving Wake an 82-79 win that will prove to be invaluable.

The comeback was not great but the guts to win a game? On a shot like that?

Wake Forest may not be ranked next week. This win could be discounted by voters because of the comeback.

But what you absolutely should not discount is this: that team has talent, confidence and swagger. At 11-1, now they look like they’ll contend for a March bid.

Virginia Tech has struggled lately but that wasn't the case Friday: they blew the doors off the Bonnies. Storm Murphy had 18 and Hunter Cattoor racked up 21 to pace the Hokies.

So Saturday’s busy. Just a couple of quick notes...the Pitt-St. John’s game was to, well, pit the Champagnie brothers against each other but Justin is gone, so it’ll just be St. John’s with Julian...Western Kentucky is not a team Louisville wants to see right now, least of all on the road...if memory serves, Georgia Tech has two USC transfers which makes that pretty interesting...UNC and Kentucky is just weird in that it happened so fast...we have no idea...between injuries and Covid, South Carolina is down to a six-man rotation...

Saturday’s ACC Action