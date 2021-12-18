Duke-Miami Canceled

Duke’s 1-0 in the ACC without playing a conference game. Why?

Because Covid.

Miami has had to cancel Sunday’s game because of a Covid outbreak. And with the benefit of last year’s experience, the ACC is simply canceling games that can’t be played.

This follows a real uptick in Covid cases across the country. Pro sports events have been canceled left and right and many college games have now been affected. And people are of course worried about the omicron variant.

The good news, such as it is, is that while omicron is much more contagious than Delta, it seems less virulent.

In addition, new therapeutics are coming on board so we may finally have the upper hand on the pandemic soon.