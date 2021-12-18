 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Duke-Miami Canceled

One guess why

By JD King
South Carolina v Duke
DURHAM, NC - DECEMBER 15: Vanessa de Jesus #2 of the Duke Blue Devils puts up a shot against Saniya Rivers #44 of the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 15, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Duke’s 1-0 in the ACC without playing a conference game. Why?

Because Covid.

Miami has had to cancel Sunday’s game because of a Covid outbreak. And with the benefit of last year’s experience, the ACC is simply canceling games that can’t be played.

This follows a real uptick in Covid cases across the country. Pro sports events have been canceled left and right and many college games have now been affected. And people are of course worried about the omicron variant.

The good news, such as it is, is that while omicron is much more contagious than Delta, it seems less virulent.

In addition, new therapeutics are coming on board so we may finally have the upper hand on the pandemic soon.

