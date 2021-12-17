ACC Roundup - Big Friday In Charlotte

Friday’s a fairly busy day in the ACC with three teams in Charlotte for the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout where Wake Forest takes on Charlotte, NC State gets the Spiders of Richmond and Virginia Tech gets a very tough St. Bonaventure.

If Wake wins, at some point the Deacs have to start getting props in the polls. We’re not sayin ranked yet but 11-1 should at least get some votes.

NC State gets an interesting opponent in Richmond. The Spiders have been coached by Chris Mooney since 2005-06 and while he has periodically come under some pressure, he’s getting close to 20 years on the job so obviously he’s done okay.

We haven’t kept up a lot but he’s a Princeton guy who runs (or at least used to) run the Pete Carrill Princeton offense. That’s always a challenge and patience hasn’t been the calling card for this year’s State team so far. The thing about that offense is that the more impatient you get, the more effective it gets.

Virginia Tech really needs a win over a solid team and St. Bonnie’s is that: they’ve already beaten Clemson and Marquette.

But the really interesting rumor?

Kentucky and UNC, both with shaky dates Saturday due to Covid, may meet in Las Vegas. Now that would be cool.

Finally, we remember when Chris Mack was hired and someone said this - we have no idea who now: “the more you know Chris Mack, the less you’re gonna like him.”

Or pretty close to that. The sentiment is basically correct.

After the Dino fiasco, the possible NCAA violations and the allegations of threatening to yank scholarships, you know, the guy had a point.

Then there’s this. Rick Pitino had a dreadful fall at Louisville but generally speaking he maintained a sense of grace. He’s always been fiery too, but somehow he’s never come across like this.

At least on Twitter, there’s increasingly a sense that Cardinal Nation is getting a bit frustrated with Mack. If his team continues to struggle, he could be in real trouble.

And if Louisville is searching for a coach again, we’ll just throw this out there once again: why in the hell does Ben McCullom’s name never come up?

Since the 2016-17 season, his Northwest Missouri State teams have won three national championships. He’s lost six games in the last five years and he’s finished first in his conference every year since 2011-12 except for one.

The guy is Winning Like Wooden. Time for a shot at the bigs.

Bonus factors: NO NCAA issues. NO strippers. NO extortion cases. NO FBI issues.

You have to at least consider it. Check out these links on what he’s built, basketball-wise, in the middle of nowhere and with modest talent to boot. Think he couldn’t succeed at, say, Clemson?

Okay, back to ACC stuff. Here’s Friday’s schedule: