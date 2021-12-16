Saturday’s Duke Game Is Rescheduled: Loyola Maryland

As you probably know, Duke’s game with Cleveland State was canceled due to Covid issues in the Vikings program and Duke was looking for an opponent to step in.

Well they found one: Loyola of Maryland will be in Cameron Saturday at 4:00.

Loyola opened the season at UNC, losing 83-67 and are now 6-5 overall.

Notably, Loyola played South Carolina State, which gives Duke an interesting reference point, losing 75-65 on November 12th.

The Greyhounds are coached by Tavaras Hardy, a Northwestern grad. We don’t know a whole lot about them yet but like everyone else, we’ll be digging.