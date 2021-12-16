 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saturday’s Duke Game Is Rescheduled: Loyola Maryland

Phew

By JD King
/ new
South Carolina State v Duke
DURHAM, NC - DECEMBER 14: Bates Jones #34, Wendell Moore Jr. #0, Joey Baker #13 and AJ Griffin #21 of the Duke Blue Devils look on during their game against the South Carolina State Bulldogs at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 14, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 103-62.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

As you probably know, Duke’s game with Cleveland State was canceled due to Covid issues in the Vikings program and Duke was looking for an opponent to step in.

Well they found one: Loyola of Maryland will be in Cameron Saturday at 4:00.

Loyola opened the season at UNC, losing 83-67 and are now 6-5 overall.

Notably, Loyola played South Carolina State, which gives Duke an interesting reference point, losing 75-65 on November 12th.

The Greyhounds are coached by Tavaras Hardy, a Northwestern grad. We don’t know a whole lot about them yet but like everyone else, we’ll be digging.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...