DBR Podcast #368: Duke Passes The South Carolina State Test!

The Duke Basketball Report Podcast is back with Episode 368 to recap the first game for the Duke Blue Devils post-exam break! Duke stomped out South Carolina State in their first game in the month of December, and they have 2 more games this week against teams with State in their names. Donald and Jason recap the 103-62 victory and all the good that happened with it. They also discuss what needs improvement as we move forward in the week.

Christian Reeves is the latest recruit to commit to Jon Scheyer and Duke with the Class of 2022. We break down his game and discuss how he’s a guy that will need some seasoning but shows some promise as another 7-footer on the roster next season.

After the break, Appalachian State and Cleveland State are next up for the Blue Devils. Jason and Donald preview both games along with how they match up with Duke.

We end with a shoutout to Duke Women’s Basketball, who have a big game tonight against #1 South Carolina. Show them some love and head to the game if you’re in Durham!

The DBR Podcast will be back soon. Until then, keep the conversation going in the comments or send them an email to DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com!