ACC Roundup - Everyone Wins For A Change And Wake Forest Is 10-1

At one point during Duke’s easy win over South Carolina State we looked at ACC scores and Wake Forest, Clemson and UNC were all in tense games and we thought: “oh crap! They’re all going to lose! Bad news!”

Well, two out of three anyway.

Thing is, they all pulled through.

Wake was in a surprisingly tense game with VMI and needed two big second-half runs to come back and beat the Keydets. Alondes Williams had a career high 36 points.

Maybe it’s just us, but it seems like lately some teams are just killing it from the foul line. Duke hit 22-24 against SC State and Wake Forest hit 28-31 against VMI. We aren’t really tracking it but there were at least a couple of other games this season that have been like that around the ACC.

Wake Forest is now 10-1 and it’s been a very long time since anyone has been able to say that about the Demon Deacons.

Clemson had to work to come back against Miami of Ohio but put together a 20-2 run in the second half to take the lead back and then extended it to win by 13. The Tigers hit 13-24 on threes. And free throws? 16-18.

Furman hung around for about 24 minutes before the Tar Heels pulled away. Hubert Davis’s focus on three point shooting didn’t pay off in this one: UNC shot just 5-16 and just 9-14 from the line, breaking the night’s run in that stat category.

What’s happened to Kerwin Walton?

Last year he bailed the Heels out plenty. This year? He’s scored four points in the last six games and all of them were against Asheville. Davis basically went with a seven-man rotation which is quite different than what Ol’ Roy typically did. Walton? Six minutes. Justin McKoy? Dontrez Styles? D’Marco Dunn?

One each. There are reasons why these guys barely played obviously. But we thought they’d all contribute. Not really happening right now.

Southeast Louisiana led just once against Louisville at 10-8 and for the most part this was a cakewalk for the Cardinals. Malik Williams had 15 points and 10 boards to pace the Cardinals.

We didn't see a lot of this game - just the end before Duke played on the ACC Network - but we did see one thing that jumped right off the screen.

As the clock wound down, Max Brackman, a 7-2, 270 lb. redshirt freshman from Germany, made an absolutely gorgeous pass. So we watched him for the last couple of minutes. He runs well and has a nice feel for the game. And he carries his size easily.

Remember the name. That guy may pop up on the radar again.

Wednesday’s ACC Action: just one as Lipscomb visits 5-4 Florida State. If they're not 6-4 after it’s over, something is wrong. Game is at 9:00 pm on the ACC Network.