Duke-Cleveland State Canceled Due To Covid

Some day we’ll put Covid in its place but that day is not yet here: the Duke-Cleveland State game scheduled for Saturday is off due to Covid issues within the Vikings program.

So Duke is looking for a replacement. Our immediate thought?

NCCU! It’s a 10 minute bus ride! And it would completely electrify Durham.

Unfortunately, the Eagles are scheduled to play in New Jersey Saturday so that can’t work.

Clearly we’re not out of the woods yet and winter tends to bring it on as we have seen. So we hope everyone is doing their best to be responsible and cautious about the whole business. And until we’re done with it, can we all just get a one-finger salute for this damn virus? And all its mutations?