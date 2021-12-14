Duke Recruiting: The Terminator Strikes Yet Again

If Jon Scheyer looked like the cat that swallowed the canary as the Duke-South Carolina game got ready to start, he had good reason: he surely knew that he was about to land another promising player.

At 8:00, just about tip-off time, Oak Hill big man Christian Reeves (7-1/2022) announced he was committing to Scheyer and Duke.

And it wasn’t much of a surprise.

Reeves told on3.com last week that he would commit if Duke offered.

Duke did on Monday, the day before Reeves’ birthday, and he made the call Tuesday evening.

Not as highly rated as his future classmates Kyle Filipowski, Dariq Whitehead, Derek Lively, Mark Mitchell (all 5-stars) and Jaden Schutt (4-star), Reeves may take longer to develop. As they say around Duke though, everyone runs their own race. We’ll see how he runs his.

At a minimum in his first year he’ll get to compete daily against Filipowski and Lively, and that will help him immensely.

It might also help that, when he’s a sophomore, he’ll are reunited with Oak Hill teammate Caleb Foster, who has also committed to Duke and will arrive in 2023.