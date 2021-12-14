ACC Roundup: BC Loses To Albany

There’s a lot to be said for building a program, even for fans. You get to see things come together. You get to see your program start to find players that fit. You get to seem them gradually figure things out and come together as a group. It’s exhilarating.

But there are also setbacks.

We’re impressed with what Earl Grant has done so far at Boston College. He pulled together a roster at the last minute given that he got the job on March 15th which meant he got a late start recruiting and recruiting was further complicated by Covid.

His team was upset by Albany Monday night, 61-57 - one of those bumps in the road that we alluded to - and is now 6-5.

But of those five losses? Albany won quite late, Rhode Island was an eight point loss the first time, Utah was a seven point loss, Rhode Island #2 was a six point loss and St. Louis won by 11. Now St. Louis controlled the game but BC still kept competing.

And while you can’t read too much into this this early, BC is third in the conference in points allowed. So in general, we’d say he’s doing very well, considering where Boston College has been lately. Much like Wake’s Steve Forbes, he seems to be building a culture that will lead to winning.

On Tuesday, a busier slate as Southeast Louisiana visits Louisville, VMI buses down to Winston-Salem to take on the Deacs, Furman heads up to Chapel Hill to play UNC, Miami of Ohio drops in on the Tigers at Littlejohn and Duke hosts South Carolina State.

