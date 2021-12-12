YouTube Gold: Muss Loses It

As most of you will know, former Blue Devil Jordan Goldwire decided to take his bonus year at Oklahoma and he’s done well there. He’s been the starting point guard and led his team (so far) to an 8-1 record.

So apparently Goldwire and new OU coach Porter Moser have worked out well and on Saturday had a big game with Arkansas.

And that’s where things get interesting.

Oklahoma mostly outplayed Arkansas and in the last few minutes, for whatever reason, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman had apparently had enough.

And he lost it. Lost it like Gary Williams lost it, had to be restrained lost it, going to be fined Monday morning lost it.

In case we weren't clear, he really lost it and they tossed him.

His father, Bill, was a long-time coach and had a reputation for a wicked temper. Eric so far hasn't really shown that tendency but he was really, really angry in this one.

Goldwire, incidentally, finished with 14 points, six assists and three steals. Former Miami guard Chris Lykes played 30 minutes for Arkansas, scoring six points.