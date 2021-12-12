ACC Roundup - Notre Dame Shocks Kentucky

And a little child shall lead them.

Notre Dame pulled a major upset of Kentucky Saturday, winning 66-62. Hometown freshman Blake Wesley hit a shot in the lane to put the Irish up 64-62 with 11.7 left. Then he hit Dane Goodwin with a pass at the buzzer to make it a four point win.

In fairness to Kentucky, the Commonwealth suffered a huge blow Friday night when tornadoes killed dozens of people. Some of the kids on the roster are in-state and may have family they’re not sure are safe, or girlfriends. Something like that is hard to put out of your mind. It’d be totally understandable.

In Atlanta, Georgia Tech kept up with LSU until well into the second half but the Tigers just wore them down and won going away. but 24 turnovers? That’s awful.

In the old Big East, Syracuse vs. Georgetown was appointment viewing. Still a lot of fun when they play but both programs have fallen into mediocrity. Syracuse shot poorly and the zone gave up nearly 50 percent of Georgetown’s 26 three point attempts. The Hoyas also shot 18-21 from the line.

Thing is though Syracuse is 5-5 and Georgetown 5-4. The rivalry is just not as appealing as it once was.

Clemson and Drake went to overtime before Clemson won 90-80. Like Georgetown, Clemson arguably won on the line, hitting 23-27 there.

St. Louis clearly outclassed BC, winning with relative ease. Billiken Yuri Collins had 19 assists and was apparently unstoppable.

Speaking of big stat nights, Alondes Williams had just the second triple double in school history as Wake Forest beat SC Upstate. Williams had 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Wake Forest is now 9-1 and far better than they have been in a good while.

Elon kept up for a few minutes but ultimately UNC was UNC and Elon is not. Not much to say here other than to note Caleb Love is really coming on.

On Sunday, a busy day for the ACC but the most interesting game is Purdue at NC State.

Sunday’s ACC Action

Fordham @ Miami || 11:30 || Nope

Florida State @ South Carolina || 12:00 || ESPN2

Purdue @ NC State || 2:00 || BTN

Virginia Tech @ Dayton || 2:00 || ESPN2

Monmouth @ PItt || 7:00 || ACCN

